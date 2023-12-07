Marshall Wace LLP Has $116.71 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,591 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $116,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ferrari by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,228 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RACE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.69.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $363.88. 87,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,291. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $209.88 and a twelve month high of $369.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

