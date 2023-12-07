On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,990,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,304 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ON were worth $131,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ON by 25.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,574 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 43.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,442 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in ON by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in ON by 379.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,660,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

ON Price Performance

ONON stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 893,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,013. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.15. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONON. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

