Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 220,242 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Danaher worth $263,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,718,427,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 199,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $79,388,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DHR traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.37. The company had a trading volume of 424,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $249.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.83 and a 200 day moving average of $233.64.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

