Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires 42,460 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 439.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 0.6 %

FTNT opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,054. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.