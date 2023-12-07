UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $10.01 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 144,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

