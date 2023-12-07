Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,028,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,694,000 after purchasing an additional 926,319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,159,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,653 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,158,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,778,000 after purchasing an additional 204,241 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,852,000 after purchasing an additional 921,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,879,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,474,000 after purchasing an additional 435,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $51.55 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

