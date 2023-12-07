Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Trading 2.6% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.92. 22,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 33,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.34%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Presidio Property Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

The company has a market cap of $12.49 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

