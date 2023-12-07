Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 382 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,658,000 after buying an additional 10,991,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,209,000 after purchasing an additional 364,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PACCAR by 48.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,608,000 after buying an additional 3,683,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.72 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $95.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.