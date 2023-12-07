First Foundation Advisors Trims Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $802.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $534.01 and a 12 month high of $815.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $750.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $730.68.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

