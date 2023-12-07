West Tower Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $66,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,566,705.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $150,456.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,566,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,841. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

