Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 175.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $136.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

