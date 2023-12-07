AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

AT&T Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:T opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $121.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

