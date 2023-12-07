Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 22,193 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,193 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.7% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in McKesson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in McKesson by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,144 shares of company stock valued at $28,655,924 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $457.59 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $476.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.23. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.