First Foundation Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EFG stock opened at $92.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $91.31.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

