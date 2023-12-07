The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PNC opened at $139.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $169.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.41. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

