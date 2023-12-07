Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 14.8% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. Kava has a market cap of $870.17 million and $44.03 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00061366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00022528 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001180 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003820 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,001,626,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,746,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.