Symbol One Day Volume Reaches $846,281.65 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a total market cap of $180.59 million and $846,281.65 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Symbol Profile

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,282,150,825 coins and its circulating supply is 5,843,187,898 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

