MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Lowered to $77.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $79.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 338,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,104. MetLife has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.19.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

