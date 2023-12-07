Radio Caca Price Down 0.2% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $61.90 million and $7.05 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002734 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022255 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,301,566,604 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse."

