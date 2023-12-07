The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $26.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVTR. Barclays cut their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 316,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Avantor by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Avantor by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

