Head to Head Review: Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) & Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Red River Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Get Dacotah Banks alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Red River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A Red River Bancshares 27.43% 13.28% 1.21%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Red River Bancshares $113.12 million 3.28 $36.92 million $5.12 10.16

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Red River Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Red River Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dacotah Banks and Red River Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A Red River Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Red River Bancshares has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.77%. Given Red River Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Red River Bancshares is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Volatility and Risk

Dacotah Banks has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats Dacotah Banks on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dacotah Banks

(Get Free Report)

Dacotah Banks, Inc. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans; line of credit, small business administration loans, and other loans. In addition, the company provides credit, debit, and gift cards; and personal insurance, personal investment, wealth management, estate, and trust services. Further, it offers retirement planning, investment management, foundation, endowment, bill paying, and elder care services, as well as cash management and merchant solutions. Additionally, the company provides leasing services, as well as estate planning and estate settlement services. Furthermore, the company offers operating lines of credit, real estate loans, and equipment loans and leases. It also provides crop, homeowner, health, life, farm, and ranch insurance services. It operates across various locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

About Red River Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides treasury management, private banking, and brokerage; investment advisory, financial planning, and a suite of retirement plans; debit and credit cards, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and wire transfer services; online banking services, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and banking services in person, through ATMs, drive-through facilities, night deposits, telephone, mail, mobile banking, and remote deposits. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Dacotah Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacotah Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.