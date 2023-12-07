Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $4.95 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $56.94 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $4.95 or 0.00011342 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00060457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00022224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001165 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003810 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 510,291,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,906,627 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

