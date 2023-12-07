Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.41

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 46683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTVE. TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 128,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 768,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 52,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

