Head-To-Head Survey: Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) versus Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) and Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Moncler and Ermenegildo Zegna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moncler N/A N/A N/A Ermenegildo Zegna N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Moncler shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 134.43 Ermenegildo Zegna $1.67 billion 1.70 $54.24 million N/A N/A

This table compares Moncler and Ermenegildo Zegna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ermenegildo Zegna has higher revenue and earnings than Moncler.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Moncler and Ermenegildo Zegna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moncler 0 0 0 0 N/A Ermenegildo Zegna 1 0 1 0 2.00

Ermenegildo Zegna has a consensus target price of $13.97, suggesting a potential upside of 19.58%. Given Ermenegildo Zegna’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ermenegildo Zegna is more favorable than Moncler.

Dividends

Moncler pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Ermenegildo Zegna pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Moncler pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ermenegildo Zegna has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ermenegildo Zegna is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ermenegildo Zegna beats Moncler on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

