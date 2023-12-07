American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.24

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 806876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,608.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

