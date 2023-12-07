Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) vs. Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Critical Contrast

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Abacus Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management 22.10% 74.68% 16.50% Abacus Life N/A -24.89% -10.11%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management 1 2 1 0 2.00 Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Artisan Partners Asset Management and Abacus Life, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus price target of $34.75, suggesting a potential downside of 8.26%. Given Artisan Partners Asset Management’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Artisan Partners Asset Management is more favorable than Abacus Life.

Risk and Volatility

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Abacus Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management $952.12 million 3.22 $206.76 million $3.00 12.79 Abacus Life N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats Abacus Life on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

