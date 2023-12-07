MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading Down 3.6%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 37,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 232,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.
MediaAlpha Trading Down 0.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $671.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.10.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
