MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading Down 3.6%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 37,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 232,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

MediaAlpha Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $671.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.10.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MediaAlpha

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

