Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Down 4.8%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.94. 39,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 612,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Xometry Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $78,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,917.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $78,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,917.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $422,753.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,843.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,374 shares of company stock worth $517,774. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 71.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 18.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 15.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,232,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 166,038 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 47.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after acquiring an additional 832,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

