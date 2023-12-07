Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Down 4.8%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.31 and last traded at $48.31. Approximately 2,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 80,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Ducommun Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.97 million, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $196.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $73,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 197.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 116.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 45.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

