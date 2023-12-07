inSure DeFi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $167,180.53 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $141.22 million and $167,180.53 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016557 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,565.43 or 0.99900239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009758 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008427 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003496 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

SURE is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00524651 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $167,243.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

