Koninklijke BAM Groep (KBAGF) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Koninklijke BAM Groep (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) is one of 137 publicly-traded companies in the "Engineering & Construction" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Koninklijke BAM Groep to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Koninklijke BAM Groep shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke BAM Groep 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke BAM Groep Competitors 185 1631 3637 86 2.65

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 20.43%. Given Koninklijke BAM Groep’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Koninklijke BAM Groep has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Koninklijke BAM Groep and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke BAM Groep N/A N/A 10.74 Koninklijke BAM Groep Competitors $2.88 billion $100.79 million 327.44

Koninklijke BAM Groep’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke BAM Groep. Koninklijke BAM Groep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke BAM Groep and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke BAM Groep N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke BAM Groep Competitors -1.14% -3.24% 2.13%

Summary

Koninklijke BAM Groep rivals beat Koninklijke BAM Groep on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in civil engineering, residential construction projects and non-residential construction activities. It is also involved in rail infrastructure and facilities management activities. In addition, the company engages in roads, education, health care, and government building construction related businesses. Koninklijke BAM Groep nv was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Bunnik, the Netherlands.

