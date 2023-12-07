Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 223,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 404,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 12.25.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, and precious metals. It holds 100% interest in the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering an area of 334 hectares located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

