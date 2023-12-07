Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.59

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $141.59 and last traded at $141.12, with a volume of 131564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Evercore ISI raised Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.23.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 79.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

