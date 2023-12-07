Lumi Credits Hits 24-Hour Volume of $242.88 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $242.88 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Lumi Credits Token Trading

