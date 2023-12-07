SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $308.51 million and approximately $37.35 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00016660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,615.50 or 1.00181488 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009805 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008543 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,841,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592766 with 1,243,261,611.4300914 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.31100036 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $35,232,463.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

