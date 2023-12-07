Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $230.73 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.63 and its 200 day moving average is $231.40.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

