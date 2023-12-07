Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,510 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

