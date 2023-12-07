Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Shares Down 5.5%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 90,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 148,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Nevada Copper Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

About Nevada Copper

(Get Free Report)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.