ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 85.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,789,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $91.52 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.44.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

