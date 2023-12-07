Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Trading Down 1.3%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 2,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 18,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15.

Get Integrated Media Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integrated Media Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integrated Media Technology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate for filters, air purifiers, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the sale of electronic glass; operation of Ouction, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and provision of halal certification and distribution of halal products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.