The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Raised by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $257.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.84. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

