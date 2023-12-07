Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $219.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $232.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,136 shares of company stock worth $655,465. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.21.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

