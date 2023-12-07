Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $51,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $228.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

