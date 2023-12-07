BOX (NYSE:BOX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. BOX updated its Q4 guidance to $0.38-0.39 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.43 EPS.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE:BOX opened at $24.01 on Thursday. BOX has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $34.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOX. Craig Hallum downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,050,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,270. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BOX by 201.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

