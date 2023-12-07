Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,373,180,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $86.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $70.41 and a one year high of $87.70.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

