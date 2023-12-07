Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53. 2,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 10,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on THQQF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THQQF
Embracer Group AB (publ) Trading Down 3.2 %
Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile
Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Embracer Group AB (publ)
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Is CVS stock ready for a rebound?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 cheap stocks that insiders are buying
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Diamondback Energy: 7x earnings is an energy diamond in the rough
Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.