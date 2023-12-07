Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Shares Up 23.9%

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 23.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Exlites Holdings International Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

Exlites Holdings International Company Profile

Exlites Holdings International, Inc manufactures and distributes medical products. The company distributes and manufactures therapeutic pain, exercise, weight loss, and DVT prevention systems for use by patients. It sells proprietary patented and patent pending health care products, such as deep vein thrombosis units, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation units, electronic muscle stimulation units, various bracing products, and other medical and consumer healthcare products.

