Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 44,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 61,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37.
Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.
