Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $175.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $176.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,158.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $610,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,306,000 after buying an additional 4,618,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,342,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ferguson by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after buying an additional 1,799,483 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,767,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,358.71.

Read Our Latest Report on FERG

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.