Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Trading Down 5.3%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 2,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 31,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Nephros Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 13.58%.

Nephros Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nephros by 595.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 66,216 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nephros in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nephros by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nephros in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in Nephros by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

