Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Trading Down 5.3%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 2,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 31,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.
Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 13.58%.
Nephros, Inc engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.
